ALBANY, N.Y. (Sept. 9, 2021) – The University at Albany's Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy is hosting a roundtable to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

On Friday, Sept. 10, faculty experts will discuss the impact that the attacks had on civil liberties, terrorism, security and Islamophobia as well as the recent U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A with the audience. The discussion remotely will be held via Zoom.

Friday, Sept. 10, 12:30 p.m.

  • Julie Novkov, Interim Dean, Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy

  • Victor Asal, Professor, Political Science and Director of the Center for Policy Research
  • Christopher Clary, Assistant Professor, Political Science and International Affairs
  • Niloufer Siddiqui, Assistant Professor, Political Science and International Affairs

