25th Amendment, Mike Pence's political future, IU experts available to comment

Indiana University
7-Jan-2021 3:40 PM EST, by Indiana University
INDIANAPOLIS and BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- In the wake of violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol during Congress' initial efforts to certify the 2020 election and President Donald Trump's response that incited the mob, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have called for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution, which would remove Trump from office and cause Pence to become president until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in Jan. 20. A group of Democratic representatives has also drafted articles of impeachment to remove Trump. Refusing to bow to pressure from Trump, Pence did not attempt to block Congress’ count of the Electoral College votes on Wednesday, but he has not yet expressed support for removing Trump from office. Experts from Indiana University Bloomington and IUPUI are available to comment on the use of the 25th Amendment to remove a president, Pence's role in invoking the amendment and his future in politics. For more information, contact Mary Keck at [email protected] or 812-856-2148.

Elizabeth Bennion

Politics, American politics, campaigns, elections, voter turnout, political behavior, race and gender politics, civic education, civic engagement, the youth vote, Indiana state politics, Indiana General Assembly.

IU South Bend

Elizabeth Bennion is a professor of political science at Indiana University South Bend, where she teaches courses in American politics. Her research includes large-scale voter registration and mobilization field experiments in which randomized assignments are used to test the effectiveness of different mobilization techniques. (more)

Aaron Dusso

U.S. politics, voting and elections, public opinion, lobbying.

IUPUI

Aaron Dusso is an associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science in the School of Liberal Arts. His work focuses primarily on the political psychology of electoral behavior, with an emphasis on the Big Five personality traits, authoritarianism, civic aptitude and correct voting. His secondary focus is on organized interests, lobbying and influence. (more)

Paul Helmke

Mayoral leadership, gun control, urban issues, law and public policy, civic education and participation, nonprofit leadership.

IU Bloomington

Paul Helmke, former president and CEO of the Brady Center/Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and three-term mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a professor of practice at the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and the founding director of the Civic Leaders Living-Learning Center. (more)

Leslie Lenkowsky

Nonprofits and public policy, civil society in comparative perspective, institutional grant-makers, volunteering and civic engagement, education and social welfare policy, social entrepreneurship.

IU Bloomington

Professor Emeritus Leslie Lenkowsky is an expert in volunteering and civic engagement, nonprofits and public policy, civil society in comparative perspective, education and social welfare policy, and social entrepreneurship. A leading scholar on philanthropy, Lenkowsky has been a member of the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs faculty since 2004 (more) 

Gerard Magliocca

Torts, constitutional law, intellectual property, legal history, admiralty.

IUPUI

Gerard N. Magliocca, the Samuel R. Rosen Professor at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, is the author of four books and over 20 articles on constitutional law and intellectual property. He received his undergraduate degree from Stanford and his law degree from Yale, and he joined the IU faculty after two years at Covington and Burling and one year as a law clerk for Judge Guido Calabresi on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. Three of his books have been the subjects of programs on C-Span’s Book TV, including his latest book, on the Bill of Rights. (more)

