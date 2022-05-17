Newswise — Washington, D.C. – May 17, 2022 – The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) urged congressional leaders to ensure that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP) receives the funding necessary to ensure that new, innovative and safe cleaning products can reach consumers quickly.

“ACI member companies are committed to ensuring that the public can access cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting products - products that are essential for public health, and that proved critical to combating COVID-19,” writes Kathleen Stanton, ACI Associate Vice President, Technical and International Affairs, in a letter to U.S. Reps. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), the Chair and Ranking Member, respectively, of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

“Furthermore, industry is constantly innovating, developing new chemical components, and formulated products that promote safer use, greater effectiveness and sustainability. To do this, EPA must have the ability to perform the required regulatory reviews on ingredients and product labels and issue such approvals in a timely fashion,” the letter stated.

“Prioritizing the needs of OCSPP and providing funding will enable industry and government to further the shared goal of promoting public health in a safe and sustainable fashion.”

The ACI letter coincided with a May 17 Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on EPA’s Fiscal Year budget request.

Read the full letter here.

