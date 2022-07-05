Abstract: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M22-0864

URL goes live when the embargo lifts

The nation’s system of long-term services and supports face many challenges and need improvement to adequately care for an increasing number of older adults, says the American College of Physicians (ACP) in a new position paper. ACP provides recommendations about how to reform and improve the long-term services and support (LTSS) sector so that care is high quality, accessible, equitable, and affordable. The position paper is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

LTSS can be delivered in nursing homes or other institutional settings, but they are also delivered to patients who reside in their own homes. They include assistance with everyday tasks like bathing, eating, dressing, and other activities of daily living so that the individual can maintain or improve their quality of life. Accessing LTSS can be extremely expensive, depending on the level of care an individual needs, and financial coverage of these services is complex and fragmented. ACP believes that the LTSS sector must be strengthened to ensure that patients can maintain quality of life, while also retaining their financial stability as they age.

Specifically, ACP recommends: