ACP says Physician Payments Should Work Toward Health Equity

Abstract: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M21-4484

Newswise — The current physician payment system does not adequately address the socioeconomic factors that impact patients’ health outcomes, says the American College of Physicians (ACP) in a new position paper. The paper makes a series of recommendations about how new payment models should be designed to better account for social drivers that impact patient health. Reforming Physician Payments to Achieve Greater Equity and Value in Health Care: A Position Paper of the American College of Physicians is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

ACP proposes that the health care system could be reformed so that payment models no longer incentivize the volume of care that a physician provides. Instead, payment models should advance and support high-value primary and comprehensive care and health equity.

ACP’s paper recommends that in order for the system to encourage health equity, we need: