Newswise — We are saddened by the tragic loss of life and harm caused last night during the deadly shooting at Michigan State University, and we offer our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and communities of the victims. The shooting comes as a stark reminder of the tragedy of gun violence and is just the latest in a long string of similarly traumatic events at U.S. schools and higher education institutions.

We again call on our national, state, and local leaders to take immediate action to address gun access, safety, violence, and mental health. AERA needs to issue these statements too often—most recently about the shootings at the University of Virginia, the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, and the University of Idaho; in Buffalo, N.Y.; and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Other recent statements include deadly shootings in Pittsburgh; at Santa Fe High School; at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School; at Sandy Hook Elementary School; in Charleston, S.C.; at Umpqua Community College; and in Orlando.

These traumatic events call for urgent attention and interaction. Together we must ensure that students and educators, whether at school, on campus, or elsewhere, are able to live and thrive safely and securely.

###

About AERA

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good. Find AERA on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.