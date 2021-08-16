From a political perspective, it’s difficult to argue with President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Many polls show somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all Americans – and a majority of Republicans – supported the move to pull the plug after 20 years.

However, the ramifications of the move will be massive for millions for many years to come.

Dr. Muqtedar Khan, professor of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Delaware, can talk about the impact on the perception of U.S. military power; President Biden’s legacy; the future of Afghanistan under the Taliban; how improvements in human rights could be eroded; and shifts in regional geopolitics and what this means for Russia, China, India, Pakistan and Iran.

Dr. Khan posted a video on YouTube outlining five consequences of the withdrawal: