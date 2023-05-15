“As Title 42 sunsets, the Biden administration has proposed a regulation that will similarly limit access to asylum, increase discrimination, and lead to the rapid deportation of many who are seeking protection in the U.S. We should not substitute one unlawful and merciless policy for another,” said Natalie Nanasi, an immigration law expert at SMU’s Dedman School of Law.

“Title 42 prevented asylum seekers from entering the United States for over three years. The surge of migrants we are seeing now is a direct result of the needless closing of our borders to those in need for so long.”

She adds, “Title 42 has for too long been a mechanism, under the guise of public health, to exclude lawful asylum seekers from the U.S. I am pleased that the Biden administration will no longer be violating international law and instead meeting our country’s humanitarian obligations by processing the claims of those seeking refuge.”

Natalie Nanasi is an associate professor of law at the SMU Dedman School of Law and the Director of the Judge Elmo B. Hunter Legal Center for Victims of Crimes Against Women at SMU. Professor Nanasi is an expert on these topics:

• Immigration

• Undocumented immigrants

• Gender-based violence

• Family law matters

