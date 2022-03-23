With Monday’s statement by President Joe Biden on, “a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience,” due to possible attacks by Russia and its allies, Albany Law School Associate Dean for Strategic Initiatives and Director of Cybersecurity and Privacy Law Antony Haynes is available to speak about the statement and the possible threats to American cybersecurity.

Before joining Albany Law School in 2015, Dean Haynes was an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he taught courses in programming, developed the Academy’s Information Assurance curriculum, and created the intercollegiate Cyber Defense Exercise. He has extensive experience with a host of software and hardware technologies, including Cisco routers, Motorola microprocessors, TCP/IP networking protocols, SQL databases, and web-based programming.

After the Air Force Academy he was an associate at Chatham Financial Corporation, Capital Markets, Kennett Square, Pa., where he led a company-wide software effort, wrote financial software and coordinated technical developers.

He is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he was recognized as the top computer science graduate. He received his M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign, where his thesis focused on machine learning and expert systems.

