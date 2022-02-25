With President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, Albany Law School Professor Vincent Bonventre is available to share his insight and deep knowledge of the Supreme Court.

Vincent Bonventre is the Justice Robert H. Jackson Distinguished Professor of Law at Albany Law School. He has also held a U.S. Supreme Court Judicial Fellowship during his extensive legal career.

“Judge Jackson is an exquisite choice who deserves to be endorsed enthusiastically by all who care about the highest quality for the Court,” Bonventre said about the nomination.

Beyond his vast experience working with visual, audio, and print media, he is also the author of New York Court Watcher, a blog devoted to commentary on developments at the Supreme Court, the New York Court of Appeals, and other state supreme courts nationwide. He is also the founder and Director of the Center for Judicial Process.

He is available by appointment.

Read more about Prof. Bonventre: https://www.albanylaw.edu/faculty/faculty-directory/vincent-bonventre