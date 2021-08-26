Dr. Alexandra R. Harrington – founder and Executive Director of the Center for Global Governance and Emerging Law and Research Director of the Centre for International Sustainable Development Law – is available to speak about the continuing withdrawal of American and International forces from Afghanistan and the ramifications on the country and region.

While assigning blame for the situation is easy, doing so ignores the complexities the situation exposes from an international law perspective and the expectations of citizens and countries.

“The unfolding situation in Afghanistan represents a system of overlapping legal, political and societal issues that operate in tension with each other and with the humanitarian expectations of citizens around the world,” Harrington said. “It is also illustrative of the delicate balance between respecting the sovereignty of countries, human rights law, and military strategy which is at the heart of many tensions in international law.”

Harrington teaches Public International Law, International Organizations, and first-year seminars on Indigenous and aboriginal law and intergenerational and intragenerational equity and justice at Albany Law School.

Harrington is available to comment any time of day via phone or email (contact for number and addresses).

Biography of Prof. Harrington.