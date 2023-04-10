With Monday's announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul about the new nominee to lead New York’s highest court as chief judge - Rowan D. Wilson, an associate judge already on the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals - Albany Law School legal scholar Prof. Vin Bonventre is available to provide insight.

Bonventre is the Justice Robert H. Jackson Distinguished Professor of Law at Albany Law School.

Beyond his experience working with visual, audio, and print media, he is the author of New York Court Watcher, a blog devoted to commentary on developments at the Supreme Court, the New York Court of Appeals, and other state supreme courts nationwide. He is also the founder and Director of the Center for Judicial Process.

He is available by appointment.

Read more about Prof. Bonventre: https://www.albanylaw.edu/faculty/faculty-directory/vincent-bonventre