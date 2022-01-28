With Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement announcement and President Joe Biden’s upcoming replacement nomination, Albany Law School has two professors available to share their insight and deep knowledge of the Supreme Court.

Vincent Bonventre is the Justice Robert H. Jackson Distinguished Professor of Law at Albany Law School. He has also held a U.S. Supreme Court Judicial Fellowship during his extensive legal career.

Beyond his vast experience working with visual, audio, and print media, he is also the author of New York Court Watcher, a blog devoted to commentary on developments at the Supreme Court, the New York Court of Appeals, and other state supreme courts nationwide. And he is the founder and Director of the Center for Judicial Process.

Professor of Law Stephen Clark has authored scholarly works such as, “Senators Can’t Be Choosers: Moratoriums on Supreme Court Nominations and the Separation of Powers,” as seen in the Kentucky Law Journal and “President-Shopping For a New Scalia: The Illegitimacy of "McConnell Majorities" in Supreme Court Decision-Making,” as seen in the Albany Law Review.

He also has experience working with media as heard with his work with WAMC in Sept. 2020.

Both are available by appointment.

Read more about Prof. Bonventre: https://www.albanylaw.edu/faculty/faculty-directory/vincent-bonventre

Read more about Prof. Clark: https://www.albanylaw.edu/faculty/faculty-directory/stephen-clark