Newswise — Washington, DC (Thursday, July 27, 2023) — The United States Senate unanimously passed the Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement Transplantation Network (OPTN) Act (S. 1668), following House passage earlier this week, marking a new era for the United States transplant system.

"The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) is grateful for steadfast, bipartisan leadership on behalf of transplant patients demonstrated by tonight's passage of the Securing the U.S. OPTN Act," said Michelle A. Josephson, MD, FASN, ASN President. "The United States transplant system was put into place nearly 40 years ago. As the transplant field has changed over time, Congress' establishment of a modern policy infrastructure to support transplant care means that our field can continue to grow, meeting the needs of the thousands of Americans who would benefit from a kidney transplant."

The Securing the U.S. OPTN Act, introduced in the Senate by Senator Ron Wyden, Senator Chuck Grassley, Senator Ben Cardin, Senator Todd Young, Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Jerry Moran, and Senator Cory Booker, encompasses provisions to support the Health Resources and Services Administration (HSRA) OPTN Modernization Initiative.

"The Senate has unlocked a world of new ideas to benefit Americans in need of a transplant," said Roslyn B. Mannon, MD, FASN, Chair of the ASN Policy and Advocacy Committee. "Kidney and transplant professionals must now build on this groundbreaking action and rally behind the implementation of HRSA's OPTN Modernization Initiative, ensuring that all people who would benefit from a transplant can access this life-saving care."

ASN is actively working with HRSA to implement the Securing the U.S. OPTN Act and ensure the Modernization Initiative achieves its full potential to maximize access to kidney transplant care.

