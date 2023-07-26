Newswise — Washington, DC (Wednesday, July 26, 2023) — The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) celebrates the unanimous passage of the Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement Transplantation Network (OPTN) Act (H.R. 2544) by the United States House of Representatives. This bipartisan legislation will increase transparency, accountability, and competition in the U.S. transplant system.

The Securing the U.S. OPTN Act directly supports the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)’s OPTN Modernization Initiative, a comprehensive and iterative plan to improve technology, data transparency, governance, operations and quality improvement, and innovation servicing the U.S. Transplant System.

“I commend the House for the unanimous and expedient passage of the Securing the U.S. OPTN Act,” said Michelle A. Josephson, MD, FASN, ASN President. “This bipartisan legislation is a foundational step in establishing a patient-centered transplant system and supports HRSA’s OPTN Modernization Initiative. ASN is thrilled that Congressional leaders are preparing the way for new ideas to improve transplant care for the thousands of people on the kidney transplant waitlist and many more who would benefit from this important therapy.”

The Securing the U.S. OPTN Act was introduced in the House by Representative Larry Bucshon and Representative Robin Kelly and quickly received bipartisan support from the House Energy and Commerce Committee. A Senate companion bill (S. 1668) was introduced by bipartisan leaders on the Senate Finance Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, where it awaits passage.

“As a transplant professional, I am privileged to see the impact a transplant can make in the life of a person living with kidney failure,” said Roslyn B. Mannon, MD, FASN, Chair of the ASN Policy and Advocacy Committee. “I work with many dedicated colleagues in a field with a rich history of embracing bold new ideas. These reasons excite me about the possibilities the Securing the U.S. OPTN Act will unlock to further transform transplant care. The House passage of this legislation comes after years of advocacy, and I eagerly await the Senate passage of this important bill.”

Advocates from the American Society of Nephrology met with their congressional delegations on July 19 to urge Congress to pass the Securing the U.S. OPTN Act and maximize access to kidney transplantation as the optimal therapy for kidney failure. ASN stands ready to support the swift passage of the Senate companion bill (S. 1668) and ensure the Modernization Initiative fulfills its potential to improve patients' access to kidney transplantation.

About ASN

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 21,000 members representing 140 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

# # #