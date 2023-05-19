Newswise — Washington, DC (May 19, 2023) — The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) applauds the introduction of the Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act (S. 1668), bipartisan legislation to ensure accountability and transparency in the U.S. transplant system by modernizing its underlying technology and policy infrastructure.

Introduced by Senators Ron Wyden, Chuck Grassley, Ben Cardin, Todd Young, and Bill Cassidy, the legislation would increase competition in the management of the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), ensuring donors and people seeking a transplant are served by a first-class contractor for each function of the OPTN.

The bill serves as a companion to legislation introduced in the House by Representative Larry Bucshon and Representative Robyn Kelly (H.R. 2544), establishing bicameral support for the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) Modernization Initiative announced by Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Administrator Carole Johnson.

“The Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act will strengthen and support HRSA’s OPTN Modernization Initiative, which builds on years of advocacy from ASN to enable the best possible transplant care for people living with kidney failure, said ASN President Michelle A. Josephson, MD, FASN. “The reforms this legislation enables are foundational steps implementing needed changes at HRSA today—and enabling significant future advancements to maximize patients’ access to kidney transplantation.”

On Wednesday, May 17, the House version of the legislation (H.R. 2544) passed through markup in the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee without dissent, moving the legislation one step closer to enactment. As stated in a May 1 letter, ASN and 29 other kidney health patient, professional, and industry organizations “stand ready to collaborate” with both the House and Senate, as well as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and other stakeholders to “inform and support the forthcoming implementation process of this vital modernization effort.”

