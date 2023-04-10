Newswise — Washington, DC (April 10, 2023) — The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) applauds the introduction of the Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act, bipartisan legislation to ensure accountability and transparency in the U.S. transplant system by modernizing its underlying technology and policy infrastructure.

Introduced by Representative Larry Bucshon and Representative Robin Kelly, the legislation supports the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) Modernization Initiative recently announced by Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Administrator Carole Johnson.

“The Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act will strengthen and support HRSA’s OPTN Modernization Initiative, which builds on years of advocacy from ASN to enable the best possible transplant care for people living with kidney failure, said ASN President Michelle A. Josephson, MD, FASN. I commend Representative Bucshon and Representative Kelly for their leadership on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney diseases and the nearly 90,000 Americans wait-listed for a kidney. The OPTN Modernization Initiative is a foundational step to improving the transparency and efficiency of the kidney health ecosystem, and the legislation Representative Bucshon and Representative Kelly introduced today brings it closer to fulfilling its potential.”

The sweeping OPTN Modernization Initiative seeks to implement policy changes that improve care for the many Americans in need of a transplant. The proposed changes respond directly to ASN’s advocacy and include advancements such as separating the OPTN contract into distinct pieces that can be bid on by multiple entities, aligning the contract with federal contracting protocols, increasing competition, and driving innovation.

The Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act fulfills Administrator Johnson’s request for statutory changes to enable the fullest implementation of the OPTN Modernization Initiative and sends a clear signal regarding the bipartisan enthusiasm for improving care for transplant patients.

“The legislation introduced by Representative Bucshon and Representative Kelly would allow HRSA to make changes that advance the goal of maximizing access to kidney transplantation and ensuring that access is equitable to all patients regardless of geography, socioeconomic status, race/ethnicity, or sex or gender,” said ASN Policy and Advocacy Committee Chair Roslyn B. Mannon, MD, FASN. “ASN’s members, leaders, and staff look forward to working with Congress, Administrator Johnson, and HRSA to ensure all aims of the OPTN Modernization Initiative will be optimally implemented.”

About ASN

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 21,000 members representing 140 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

# # #