Newswise — Washington, DC (July 19, 2023) —Approximately 90,000 Americans, including 1,100 children are currently waiting for a kidney transplant. Tragically, 12 Americans will die today waiting for a kidney. Advocates from the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) are on Capitol Hill today urging Congress to implement reforms that will help maximize access to transplant care for the 37 million Americans living with kidney diseases; the 8th leading cause of death in the United States.

“The ASN is grateful that Congress and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) are leading reforms to modernize the U. S. transplant system that will help more people receive a life-saving transplant, said ASN President Michelle A. Josephson, MD, FASN. “Through the HRSA Modernization Initiative and the supporting Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act (H.R. 2544/S. 1668), bipartisan policy makers are modernizing the transplant system’s underlying technology and policy infrastructure, enabling significant future advancements to maximize patients’ access to kidney transplantation.”

The HRSA Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Modernization Initiative and supporting Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act (H.R. 2544/S. 1668) will increase the efficiency and equity of our nation’s transplant ecosystem by:

• Establishing transparency to improve access to transplant and reduce barriers in the kidney health ecosystem.• Improving accountability in the management of the transplant system by ensuring government overseers and contractors have separate governance boards.

• Increasing competition and embracing modern technology by allowing the federal government to consider new bidders for key transplant infrastructure functions.

“Our nation’s kidney health ecosystem has made important strides in recent years, but crucial opportunities for improvement in transplantation remain—and the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Modernization Initiative puts us on the path to achieving them” said Roslyn B. Mannon, MD, FASN, chair of the ASN Policy and Advocacy Committee.

On July 21, HRSA is poised to hold an Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Industry Day, where administration officials will hear feedback on and discuss early details of the Modernization Initiative from stakeholders across the transplant system. ASN is committed to maximizing access to transplant care as the optimal therapy for people living with kidney failure, including championing the Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act and collaborating with HRSA and other stakeholders to shape the implementation of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Modernization Initiative to ensure it fulfills its potential.

About ASN

