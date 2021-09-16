WHAT: House Democrats and President Biden have announced their plan to increase taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans to help pay for trillions in physical infrastructure and “human infrastructure” spending.

Experts from American University’s Kogod School of Business and the School of Public Affairs are available to share their insights into the economic and political implications of the proposed tax hikes.

WHEN: Ongoing

WHO: American University experts including:

Caroline Bruckner, Managing Director of the Kogod Tax Policy Center and Professorial Lecturer in AU’s Kogod School of Business. She has testified multiple times before Congress as well as the IRS and has appeared in various media outlets including CNBC’s The Closing Bell, Yahoo Finance and The Wall Street Journal. She has released ground-breaking research on the gig economy as well as women business owners and the U.S. tax code. As Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee for Small Business and Entrepreneurship she worked with U.S. policy makers and small businesses stakeholders across the political spectrum on small business tax legislation and to develop the tax title to the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010. Prior to her public service, Prof. Bruckner was a Senior Associate with the international tax services group of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Thomas Kahn, Distinguished Faculty Fellow at the Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies at American University’s School of Public Affairs. He is an expert on Congress and federal budgeting. Prof. Kahn worked in Congress for 33 years, including as a staff director and chief counsel of the House Budget Committee. While at the Budget Committee, he played a critical role during the budget negotiations of Simpson/Bowles, the Biden talks, the Super Committee, the successful Balanced Budget agreement of 1997, and the enactment of the Affordable Care Act.

Donald Williamson, Executive Director of the Kogod Tax Policy Center and Accounting & Taxation Professor in AU’s Kogod School of Business. In addition to teaching several subjects related to taxation, Prof. Williamson is the director of the M.S. in taxation degree program. He previously served as senior manager for international taxation at the National Tax Practice Office of KPMG in Washington, DC, and as Professor-in-Residence at KPMG's Washington office. A certified public accountant, Williamson is a frequent lecturer to professional groups throughout the United States, has held teaching appointments in Europe and China.

