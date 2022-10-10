WASHINGTON (October 10, 2022)--A case that could bar Medicaid beneficiaries from access to the federal courts when states violate their rights could put millions of beneficiaries at risk, according to a public health amicus brief submitted to the Supreme Court. The brief, filed in support of the respondent in Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski, is scheduled for oral argument before the High Court on November 8. Forty Deans, Chairs, and scholars, along with the American Public Health Association, and the American College of Preventive Medicine, submitted the friend of the court brief on this case.

“Over the years, Medicaid has been highly effective at improving health outcomes for millions of women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities, among others,” Lynn R. Goldman, Dean of the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health and one of the public health amici, said. “If these essential protections are stripped away, millions of Medicaid beneficiaries would lose the care they depend on to stay healthy.”

Goldman and other public health scholars have called on the Supreme Court to keep Medicaid’s Section 1983 intact, thus protecting millions of Americans who depend on Medicaid to provide critical health care.

