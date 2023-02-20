President Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Feb. 20 and announced $500 million in additional military aid for Ukraine nearly one year after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed in the war, and millions of Ukrainians have been displaced. In addition to providing aid to Ukraine, the U.S., Canada, the European Union and others have responded to the war by imposing sanctions against Russia.

Indiana University experts are available to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian implications of the ongoing war.

Michael De Groot, assistant professor of international studies in the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at IU Bloomington, can discuss Russian and U.S. foreign policy, European political economy and security, and energy geopolitics.

Padraic Kenney, professor of history and international studies at IU Bloomington, can discuss Eastern Europe, Poland, democratic revolutions/civil resistance, political imprisonment and international education.

Sarah Phillips, professor of anthropology and director of the Russian and East European Institute at Indiana University Bloomington, can discuss the IU-Ukraine Nonresidential Scholars Program.

Regina Smyth, professor of political science at IU Bloomington, can discuss Russian politics, U.S.-Russia relations and Russian society.