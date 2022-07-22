Newswise — CHICAGO – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) applauds congressional passage of the amendment by U.S. Rep. David Scott (D-GA-13) that ensures the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) continues to provide safe, high-quality anesthesia care for our nation’s Veterans.

“We commend Congressman Scott for his leadership and commitment to Veterans in his district and across the nation,” said ASA President Randall M. Clark, M.D., FASA. “Our nation’s Veterans deserve only the safest and highest-quality care after putting their lives on the line. We applaud the congressman and all who supported the amendment, and urge VA to continue to ensure Veterans receive the team-based anesthesia care supported by the nation’s top hospitals.”

The amendment, which passed with a bipartisan vote of 355-56 in the House of Representatives as part of broader spending legislation, paves the way for Rep. Scott’s Protect Lifesaving Anesthesia Care for Veterans Act, which ASA has previously endorsed.

The bipartisan Protect Lifesaving Anesthesia Care for Veterans Act would retain the team-based model of anesthesia care currently used in VA –– where physician anesthesiologists lead a team of nurse anesthetists to provide care to Veterans. ASA opposes any effort to eliminate highly trained physician anesthesiologists from the surgical teams taking care of Veterans.

