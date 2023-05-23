Research Alert
Association of Community Vulnerability and State Gun Laws With Firearm Deaths in Children and Adolescents EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE: 11 A.M. (ET), WEDNESDAY, MAY 24, 2023 Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release. Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.14863?utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=052423 About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is an online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication. About The Study: In this study including 5,813 youths ages 10 to 19 who died of an assault-related firearm injury, socially vulnerable communities in the U.S. experienced a disproportionate number of assault-related firearm deaths among youths. Although stricter gun laws were associated with lower death rates in all communities, these gun laws did not equalize the consequences on a relative scale, and disadvantaged communities remained disproportionately impacted. While legislation is necessary, it may not be sufficient to solve the problem of assault-related firearm deaths among children and adolescents. Authors: Deepika Nehra, M.D., of the University of Washington in Seattle, is the corresponding author. (doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.14863) Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support. # # #
Association of Community Vulnerability and State Gun Laws With Firearm Deaths in Children and Adolescents
In this study including 5,813 youths ages 10 to 19 who died of an assault-related firearm injury, socially vulnerable communities in the U.S. experienced a disproportionate number of assault-related firearm deaths among youths. Although stricter gun laws were associated with lower death rates in all communities, these gun laws did not equalize the consequences on a relative scale, and disadvantaged communities remained disproportionately impacted. While legislation is necessary, it may not be sufficient to solve the problem of assault-related firearm deaths among children and adolescents.
Deepika Nehra, M.D., of the University of Washington in Seattle, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.14863)
