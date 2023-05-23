Association of Community Vulnerability and State Gun Laws With Firearm Deaths in Children and Adolescents

JAMA Network Open

Original Investigation Association of Community Vulnerability and State Gun Laws With Firearm Deaths in Children and Adolescents Aged 10 to 19 Years Article PDF

JAMA Network Open

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE: 11 A.M. (ET), WEDNESDAY, MAY 24, 2023

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.14863?utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=052423

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is an online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.

About The Study: In this study including 5,813 youths ages 10 to 19 who died of an assault-related firearm injury, socially vulnerable communities in the U.S. experienced a disproportionate number of assault-related firearm deaths among youths. Although stricter gun laws were associated with lower death rates in all communities, these gun laws did not equalize the consequences on a relative scale, and disadvantaged communities remained disproportionately impacted. While legislation is necessary, it may not be sufficient to solve the problem of assault-related firearm deaths among children and adolescents.

Authors: Deepika Nehra, M.D., of the University of Washington in Seattle, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.14863)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #