Expert Pitch

Backed by powerful allies, Myanmar generals take cues from U.S. events

Cornell University
8-Feb-2021 12:05 PM EST, by Cornell University
favorite_border

As protesters in Myanmar continue to rally against the military coup that reversed last November’s election, members of the United Nations are renewing their efforts to address the crisis. On Monday, the UK and the European Union requested a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council to respond to the “rapidly deteriorating human rights situation” in the country.  

Magnus Fiskesjö, professor of anthropology at Cornell University and expert on Southeast Asia, is available for interviews on Myanmar’s political turmoil. He says that in claiming election fraud, generals seem to have taken a cue from recent events in the U.S. 

Fiskesjö says: 

“The Feb. 1 military coup in Myanmar is deeply concerning, not least since the risk is very real that the military will deploy more violence to try to quell popular protest against the coup. The Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing's efforts to justify the coup by claiming that last November's landslide election was tainted by fraud are not credible. The military once again cancelling the people's choice in a general election is bound to provoke renewed protests. 

“However, Min Aung Hlaing and his colleagues have indicated they do not care about world opinion. They led the genocidal assault on the Rohingya minority, and they have powerful backing from China – the two countries' governments have also supported each other in blocking scrutiny of the genocides that are still in progress in both countries since 2017.  

“China and Russia blocked efforts in the United Nations Security Council to condemn the coup, expressing only ‘concern.’ 

“Now, the focus shifts to efforts by the UK and EU, to convene a special meeting in the UN Human Rights Council this week, to warn the generals against using more violence to quell peaceful protests. This initiative comes as the U.S. has just announced it will rejoin the HRC as an observer.

“The coup in Myanmar is remarkable in many ways. For one thing, it is a further blow against democracy in the region, which has been sliding fast towards authoritarianism. The coup is also remarkable in how the generals seem to have taken a cue from recent events in the U.S., similarly claiming that an election was fraudulent even though regular electoral authorities and observers saw it as fair and unambiguous.”

 

 

- 30 -

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law U.S. Politics

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5973
Released: 14-May-2021 9:25 AM EDT
Addressing Systemic Racism in Academia: Live Expert Panel for May 19, 5:30pm ET
 Newswise

Experts from the American Thoracic Society will discuss issues with systemic racism in academia as a follow-up to their session on this topic at the virtual 2021 ATS Annual Conference.

Comment
Released: 13-May-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Reopening Society Pros Outweigh Risk From Those Vaccinated and Unmasked
 Cornell University

Newswise: Colonial Pipeline Hack Is Latest Example of Cybersecurity Threats to Physical Infrastructure
Released: 13-May-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Colonial Pipeline Hack Is Latest Example of Cybersecurity Threats to Physical Infrastructure
 Arizona State University (ASU)

Ransomware and security: ASU Expert answers questions about securing the private side of the nation's infrastructure.

Comment
Newswise: Colonial Pipeline hack a wake-up call to ramp up cybersecurity for nation’s infrastructure
Released: 13-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Colonial Pipeline hack a wake-up call to ramp up cybersecurity for nation’s infrastructure
West Virginia University

Comment
Released: 13-May-2021 7:00 AM EDT
Colonial Pipeline: Pres. Biden’s Cybersecurity Executive Order, Economic Impacts, Gas Shortages & Ransomware Attack: Kogod School of Business Experts Available
 American University

Comment
Released: 11-May-2021 2:00 PM EDT
De-escalation up to Israelis and Palestinians, but U.S. can help
 Cornell University

Released: 11-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Utah Law Professor Amos Guiora, currently in Jerusalem, available to speak about significant spike in violence
 University of Utah

Released: 6-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Virtual Event Examines Impact and Evolution of the Role of America’s First Ladies
 American University

Prominent scholars, archivists, historians, former White House staff members and insiders gather to explore the fascinating lives and evolving roles of America’s First Ladies Symposium. The event is hosted by the White House Historical Association in partnership with American University's First Ladies Initiative.

Comment
Released: 5-May-2021 2:05 PM EDT
‘Who is guarding Facebook’s guardians?’ Lawmakers can step up oversight
 Cornell University

Newswise:Video Embedded covid-19-vaccine-understanding-herd-immunity-vaccine-hesitancy
VIDEO
Released: 5-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
COVID-19 vaccine: Understanding herd immunity, vaccine hesitancy
University of Michigan

Since the beginning of the pandemic, herd immunity has been portrayed as the holy grail to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5973

Politics Experts on Newswise

Reopening society pros outweigh risk from those vaccinated and unmasked

...
2021-05-13 15:05:26

Colonial Pipeline hack is latest example of cybersecurity threats to physical infrastructure

Ransomware and security: ASU Expert answers questions about securing the private side of the nation's infrastr...
2021-05-13 15:05:12

Colonial Pipeline hack a wake-up call to ramp up cybersecurity for nation’s infrastructure

...
2021-05-13 09:00:56

Colonial Pipeline: Pres. Biden’s Cybersecurity Executive Order, Economic Impacts, Gas Shortages & Ransomware Attack: Kogod School of Business Experts Available

...
2021-05-13 07:00:21

De-escalation up to Israelis and Palestinians, but U.S. can help

...
2021-05-11 14:00:49

Utah Law Professor Amos Guiora, currently in Jerusalem, available to speak about significant spike in violence

...
2021-05-11 12:05:34

‘Who is guarding Facebook’s guardians?’ Lawmakers can step up oversight

...
2021-05-05 14:05:44

COVID-19 vaccine: Understanding herd immunity, vaccine hesitancy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, herd immunity has been portrayed as the holy grail to overcome the COVID-...
2021-05-05 11:05:28

Trump Facebook Decision/Social Media Expert Available

...
2021-05-05 10:15:25

Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss New US COVID-19 Vaccination Goal, Its Impact on Herd Immunity

...
2021-05-05 09:55:37

Facebook Decides the Fate of Former Pres. Trump’s Account: American University Experts Available

...
2021-05-05 09:45:10

IU Kelley School expert available to discuss Facebook Oversight Board's decision on Trump's account

...
2021-05-04 17:05:30

Despite refugee boost and family reunification, Biden has ‘long road to go’

...
2021-05-04 16:05:59

Biden rights the economic ship, but rough waters could loom in the distance

Vaccine distribution, stimulus checks and reopenings have helped to revitalize the economy in the face of the ...
2021-05-03 18:20:05

Water bill must be coupled with education campaigns to achieve faith in public water

...
2021-04-30 16:30:00

Biden Address Coverage: Rutgers Experts Available

...
2021-04-28 16:05:46

Media Availability: UNH Experts Offer Comment on Biden’s First 100 Days

...
2021-04-27 11:05:36

Despite losing a U.S. House seat, West Virginia can still wield congressional power

...
2021-04-27 10:25:55

Prof. Ayesha Bell Hardaway available to discuss U.S. Justice Department announcement of federal investigation into Louisville Police Department

...
2021-04-26 17:00:57

With Census data release, algorithms can offer fairer alternatives

...
2021-04-26 12:40:53

Child care policy expert available to comment on Biden's child care plan

...
2021-04-26 11:45:36

The George Washington University has experts who can talk about various topics related to President Biden's speech on April 28.

...
2021-04-23 12:45:54

close
1.51211