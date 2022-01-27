WASHINGTON (Jan. 27, 2022) — The 2022 Winter Olympics are Feb. 4-20 in Beijing, China. The George Washington University has experts available to discuss all facets of the Olympic Games, including the challenges of large-scale sporting events, health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

Lisa Delpy Neirotti, an associate professor of sport management, is an expert on large-scale sporting events, including the Olympic Games, Super Bowl and World Cup. She can discuss the economics of the Olympics, including stadium financing and merchandising, as well as marketing and sponsorship. Delpy Neirotti will also be attending the games, her 21st consecutive, and will be able to comment on what is happening on the ground.

Scott J. White is director of the GW Cybersecurity Program. White has taught courses on Olympic security and can discuss all aspects of large-scale event security.

Robert Sutter, a professor of practice of international relations, is an expert on United States-China relations. He can discuss the diplomatic boycott taking place at the games.

Ellen M. Zavian teaches sports law, negotiations, leadership, and entrepreneurship at GW Law. She can discuss United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee rules on what athletes can and cannot say about their own sponsors, as well as privacy issues and why U.S. athletes have been encouraged to get burner phones and not download apps while in China.

Todd Miller, an associate professor of exercise and nutrition science, can discuss how strength training, training history and body composition can affect elite athletic performance.

Zachary Zimmer, an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery, can speak about common injuries athletes face.

Gobindveer Sahi, an assistant professor of emergency medicine, specializes in sports medicine. He can speak about issues athletes face when it comes to concussions, other injuries and sideline medicine.