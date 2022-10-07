“Viasna was ‘liquidated’ by Lukashenka’s regime in 2003 but has continued to fight for human rights in Belarus under the great pressure of the regime. The prosecution of Viasna continues.
“I hope that this award will galvanize international support for Ales Bialiatsky and Viasna and bring the release of these political prisoners. They should be at home, with their people, many of them are seriously ill. Lukashenka’s regime is killing them in jail.”
Cornell University has dedicated television and audio studios available for media interviews.
- 30 -