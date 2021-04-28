Expert Pitch

Biden Address Coverage: Rutgers Experts Available

28-Apr-2021 4:05 PM EDT, by Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Rutgers University–New Brunswick faculty experts are available before, during and after President Biden’s address on April 28. This is the first time in history that both people behind the president on the dais will be women. For interviews, please reach out to the listed contacts.

David Greenberg, @republicofspin

Expert on U.S. political and cultural history, including the presidency, campaigns and elections, political parties, political ideas, public policy, and a contributing editor to Politico. Greenberg can discuss past presidential history and rhetoric, and the impact Biden’s address may have on current divisions in the United States. Professor of history and of journalism and media Studies.

Ross K. Baker, @Rosbake1

Expert in U.S. government, legislative politics, Congressional issues and the presidency. Baker can discuss coronavirus relief, bipartisanship and polarization in the House and Senate, and passing legislation. Distinguished Professor in political science.

John J. Farmer, Jr.

Expert on U.S. politics, redistricting, law, security and community protection for vulnerable populations. Farmer can discuss the U.S. Capitol riots, national security and how President Biden is working to bridge the partisan divide. Director of Rutgers’ Eagleton Institute of Politics, Rutgers’ Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience, and University professor of law.

Ashley Koning, @AshleyAKoning

Expert on U.S. public opinion, survey design, polling trends and mass political behavior. Koning can discuss President Biden’s approval rating and public opinion on COVID-19, the vaccination rollout and coronavirus relief, and the national political dynamic and polarization. Director of Rutgers’ Eagleton Center for Public Polling and Eagleton assistant research professor.

Saladin Ambar, @dinambar

Expert on race and U.S. politics, the president and American governors. Eagleton associate professor of political science, senior scholar at the Eagleton Center on the American Governor.

Debbie Walsh, @DebbieWalsh58

Expert on the modern history of women in politics, progress in political representation, women and the political parties, and campaign messaging for women candidates. Director of the Center for American Women and Politics, a unit of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers.

Jean Sinzdak

Expert on milestones in women's political history, candidate recruitment and training, and state legislatures. Associate director of the Center for American Women and Politics, a unit of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers.

Kelly Dittmar, @kdittmar Expert on gender and campaigning, women and institutions of government, current data and analysis on women's representation, and women voters. Director of Research and Scholar of the Center for American Women and Politics, a unit of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers.

