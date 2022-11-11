President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday before the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, their first in-person encounter since Biden took office.

Jessica Chen Weiss, professor of government at Cornell University and former senior policy adviser to the U.S. State Department, is an expert on Chinese politics. She says this meeting is an important opportunity to explore possible terms of coexistence.

Weiss says:

“At a time when both China and the United States face significant domestic challenges, this meeting represents an important opportunity to begin to stabilize the escalatory spiral in U.S.-China relations.

“Both Xi and Biden have an interest in finding ways to lower the temperature in the near term, reducing the risk of unwanted conflict through reciprocal, coordinated steps back from the brink.

“Although each side is likely to treat any assurances and diplomatic overtures from the other with skepticism, I hope that both leaders will come prepared to test the proposition that the two governments could begin a range of discussions in areas of shared concern and explore potential terms of coexistence.”

-30-