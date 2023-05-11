Gaspare M. Genna, Ph.D., is a professor and chair of the Department of Political Science in the College of Liberal Arts at The University of Texas at El Paso. He’s available to discuss the current conditions along the U.S.-Mexico border, the political and economic factors that led to the present circumstances, and the latest policy developments that are expected to have a direct impact on conditions at the border as Title 42 restrictions end.

Dr. Genna teaches graduate and undergraduate courses regarding North American relations, international relations, international organizations, international political economy and European Union politics. His research interests are in explaining the development and impacts of regional integration in both economic and political dimensions.