Rutgers University–New Brunswick faculty experts are available to discuss President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act, a plan designed to rebuild the middle class that centers around universal prekindergarten, health care costs, climate change, renewable energy, family care, and other top priorities for the administration.

Congress

Ross Baker, professor of political science at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, can discuss potential White House strategies to get Congress to unite to pass the Build Back Better Act. Baker is an expert in U.S. government, legislative politics, Congressional issues and the presidency. He is a former research associate at the Brookings Institution who has served as a consultant and resident scholar for Democrats in the House and Senate.

Taxes

Jay Soled, professor and director of Master of Accountancy in Taxation at Rutgers Business School. Expert on the issues of tax law and the impact of the tax cuts.

Jacob Bastian

Bastian can discuss the Earned Income Tax Credit as well as how public policy can reduce poverty, increase economic opportunity and encourage egalitarian social attitudes, while identifying unintended consequences. Bastian is an assistant professor of economics at Rutgers.

Economy

Farrokh Langdana, professor in the Finance and Economics Department at Rutgers Business School. Expert on monetary and fiscal policy implications and international trade and global macroeconomic policy.

Paid Family Leave

Debra Lancaster, executive director of the Center for Women and Work at Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations. Expert on issues affecting working moms and families, including childcare access and paid family leave.

Universal pre-K

Steven Barnett is an expert on the economics of early care and education including costs and benefits, the long-term effects of preschool programs on children’s learning and development and the distribution of educational opportunities. He can discuss how investment in early care and education can transform lives and child development. Barnett is a senior co-director of the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University.

Climate Change

Bob Kopp, expert climate and sea-level scientist and climate policy scholar. Professor in the department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences. Director of the Megalopolitan Coastal Transformation Hub and co-director of the Rutgers University Office of Climate Action.

Energy and Climate Mitigation Policy

Rachael L. Shwom, associate professor in the department of human ecology at Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences and associate director of the Rutgers Energy Institute. Expert in renewable energy and climate mitigation who investigates how social and political factors influence society’s responses to energy and climate problems.

Transportation Infrastructure

Ali Maher, professor of civil and environmental engineering and the director of the Center for Advanced Infrastructure and Transportation at Rutgers School of Engineering. Expert in transportation infrastructure and innovation. CAIT recently launched a workforce training program entitled “Infrastructure Academy” in line with vision and goals under Build Back Better.

Water Infrastructure

Daniel J. Van Abs, professor of professional practice for water, society and environment in the department of human ecology at Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences. Expert in water infrastructure, watershed protection, and environmental and coastal planning.

Renewable Energy – Offshore Wind and Marine Impact

Josh Kohut, professor of marine and coastal sciences at Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences. Expert in offshore wind and oceanic observation. Part of the RCOOL Offshore Wind Team at Rutgers University, developing and advancing the science that informs decision-making around offshore wind state and nationwide.

Renewable Energy – Solar

Dunbar Birnie, professor and Corning/Saint Gobain/Malcolm G. McLaren Chair of Materials Science and Engineering at Rutgers School of Engineering. Expert in solar cell design and processing and solar usage in transportation systems.

Renewable Energy – Biofuel Production

Stacy Bonos, professor of plant biology at Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, director of the turfgrass breeding program and associate director of the Center for Turfgrass Science at Rutgers University. Expert in bioenergy, plant breeding and advanced plant genetics. Note: Rutgers is participating in a $10 million USDA project to develop biomass supply systems in the Northeast.

