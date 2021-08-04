CDC withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test does not mean the test failed

Newswise
4-Aug-2021 4:00 PM EDT, by Newswise
favorite_border

Fact Check By: Craig Jones, Newswise

Truthfulness: False

Claim:

COVID-19 PCR test is inaccurate... COVID-19 PCR test cannot differentiate between flu and COVID-19

Claim Publisher and Date: Social Media on 2021-07-24

On July 21st, 2021, a Lab Alert issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Systems announced that the CDC would be withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test after December 2021. Claims regarding the misuse of the COVID-19 PCR test have been circulating for quite some time. This Lab Alert has rekindled these claims, using it as validation that the test is inaccurate. Many are also citing this statement in the Lab Alert: “CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses” and using it as validation that the test cannot differentiate the difference between SARS-CoV-2 and the flu virus.

It should be noted that the Lab Alert only pertains to the CDC’s own COVID-19 diagnostic PCR test. A spokesperson from the CDC has explained that the performance of the CDC’s RT-PCR test for detecting COVID-19 didn’t suffer from any problems. They have withdrawn their RT-PCR test because there are better tests that have since been developed which can process more samples within a given time. There are also tests that can now detect more than one pathogen. The COVID-19 PCR test specifically detects the presence of the genetic material from SARS-CoV-2. The genetic sequence of the flu virus is different from the SARS-CoV-2 virus and wouldn’t be detected by a COVID-19 PCR test.

Dr. Stephen R. Master, AACC President, Chief, Division of Laboratory Medicine, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has this to say...

The CDC has issued an alert stating that after December 31, 2021, it will withdraw its request for FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its SARS-CoV-2 test, which uses PCR technology (the gold standard for detecting SARS-CoV-2). This has led to the circulation of posts online falsely claiming that the CDC’s test was mistaking the flu virus for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and that FDA has revoked CDC’s EUA as a result.

Neither of these claims is true. The FDA has not revoked the CDC’s EUA. Rather, the CDC has decided to voluntarily withdraw it for a couple of reasons. First, it is no longer necessary. The CDC’s test initially received an EUA when no other SARS-CoV-2 tests were available in the U.S. Now that hundreds of SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests have received EUAs and are widely available, the CDC’s test is no longer needed to fill an unmet testing need. In retiring the test, the CDC plans to shift resources towards public health surveillance and other pandemic response activities that are critical for it to maintain. Second, the CDC is promoting the use of tests that can detect and generate a result for both flu and SARS-CoV-2 as a cost-efficient approach to testing. The CDC has a separate EUA for such a test—one that detects and distinguishes between SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B—that it will be maintaining. The CDC and other public health laboratories will be using this test so they can simultaneously monitor flu activity in addition to SARS-CoV-2 going forward.

The claim that the CDC’s test was misidentifying flu cases as COVID-19 cases is false. The CDC’s test for SARS-CoV-2 detects a genetic sequence found only in the SARS-CoV-2 virus and does not detect flu. Patients sick with the flu would have a negative result for SARS-CoV-2 with the test the CDC is discontinuing. However, these patients will have a negative result for SARS-CoV-2 and a positive result for flu with the test the CDC is maintaining. This allows the CDC to provide additional diagnostic information and collect important public health data about the amount of flu circulating without additional cost when performing testing. For this reason, the CDC will be using this combination test going forward.

 

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
FACT CHECK DETAILS

Claim: COVID-19 PCR test is inaccurate... COVID-19 PCR test cannot differentiate between flu and COVID-19
Claim Publisher: Social Media
Date of Claim: 2021-07-24
Author of Article: Craig Jones
Truthfulness: False

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Fact Check
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cell Biology Chemistry Children's Health Infectious Diseases Public Health Coronavirus U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test PCR test
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6054
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 9-Aug-2021 8:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 5-Aug-2021 11:20 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 9-Aug-2021 8:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 4-Aug-2021 4:00 PM EDT
CDC withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test does not mean the test failed
 Newswise

Social media is now rife with claims about why the CDC is withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test after December 2021.

Comment
Released: 3-Aug-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Study Shows Users Banned From Social Platforms Go Elsewhere with Increased Toxicity
 Binghamton University, State University of New York

Users banned from social platforms go elsewhere with increased toxicity, according to a new study featuring researchers from Binghamton University, State University of New York.

Comment
Newswise: COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements
Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT
COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements
Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC experts speak out on the continued physical and emotional consequences of COVID-19

Comment
Newswise: Federal Government Commitment Necessary to Protect Voting Rights for Historically Marginalized People, Fraga Testifies
Released: 29-Jul-2021 3:55 PM EDT
Federal Government Commitment Necessary to Protect Voting Rights for Historically Marginalized People, Fraga Testifies
 University of Notre Dame

On July 27, Luis Fraga, the Rev. Donald P. McNeill, C.S.C., Professor of Transformative Latino Leadership at the University of Notre Dame, testified via Zoom at the House of Representatives Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties hearing on “The Need to Enhance the Voting Rights Act: Practice-Based Coverage.”

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Government Law Center Releases New Explainer on NY Redistricting
 Albany Law School

The Government Law Center at Albany Law School has just released its latest explainer to help attorneys, politicians, and the public at large understand the complexities of New York’s redistricting process.

Comment
Released: 26-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
GW Politics Poll Finds Varying Confidence in State and Local Elections
 George Washington University

Democratic voters continue to have more faith in state and local elections than Republicans, according to new data from the George Washington University Politics Poll.

Comment
Newswise: Radiation Oncologists Urge Congress to Reverse Proposed CMS Cuts and Create More Equity in Access to Cancer Treatments
Released: 26-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Radiation Oncologists Urge Congress to Reverse Proposed CMS Cuts and Create More Equity in Access to Cancer Treatments
 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO)

A record number of radiation oncologists met with Congressional leaders and staff last week as part of the largest American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Advocacy Day in the Society's history. The physicians urged Congressional leaders to intervene in response to consecutive Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) proposals that call for significant cuts to radiation oncology facilities.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded newswise-expert-panels-on-covid-19-pandemic-notable-excerpts-quotes-and-videos-available
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Newswise Expert Panels on COVID-19 Pandemic: Notable excerpts, quotes and videos available
 Newswise

Newswise is hosting a series of Expert Panels discussion on unique aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This tip sheet includes some notable quotes from the panelists.

Comment
22-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT
National Poll: Parents Split on Whether to Vaccinate Younger Kids Against COVID
Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Many parents are missing opportunities to discuss questions and concerns about the COVID vaccine for kids with a doctor.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6054

Politics Experts on Newswise

COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements

Keck Medicine of USC experts speak out on the continued physical and emotional consequences of COVID-19 ...
2021-07-29 16:05:12

CDC immigration order lifted for children, should expand for adults

...
2021-07-21 16:35:37

Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack

...
2021-07-19 14:45:17

EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible

...
2021-07-14 11:15:39

Space Race with China: expert talk & interview availability

...
2021-07-08 14:10:04

Cyber and free speech law expert available to speak on Trump lawsuits.

...
2021-07-08 10:05:09

Trump Sues @Facebook's @finkd, @Twitter's @Jack Dorsey and @Google's @sundarpichai: @FreeSpeechMTSU Expert @KenPaulson1 available to discuss with reporters

...
2021-07-07 15:25:39

Senate inaction dooms win-win immigration program

...
2021-06-25 11:15:16

@MTSU Healthcare Operations Expert Richard Tarpey Breaks Down SCOTUS Decision to Dismiss Challenge to the #AffordableCareAct

...
2021-06-18 17:00:04

Trends favor Le Pen victory, ‘somersaults’ in French politics

...
2021-06-17 10:55:31

U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel

...
2021-06-09 19:05:35

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

...
2021-06-09 14:10:24

Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races

...
2021-06-08 14:50:05

Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

...
2021-06-08 10:35:08

FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

...
2021-06-06 10:05:29

Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

...
2021-06-03 11:10:25

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights

...
2021-05-27 15:45:37

EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft

...
2021-05-27 13:45:50

close
1.51995