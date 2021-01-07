Expert Pitch

Chaos, violence at U.S. Capitol, IU experts are available to comment

Indiana University
7-Jan-2021 12:30 PM EST, by Indiana University
favorite_border

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Shortly after President Donald Trump addressed supporters Wednesday in Washington D.C., and said he would never concede the election, chaos and violence erupted as a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Congress was in the process of certifying electoral votes to officially confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory when some members of the crowd gathering on the Capitol steps forced their way inside. Lawmakers have since gathered to officially certify the election, and Trump has released a statement indicating that there would be an orderly transition as Biden becomes the next president. But questions remain about violent extremism in the U.S., the historic context of the events, and what consequences may be in store for Trump and his supporters. IU experts in politics, history and constitutional law are available to comment.

Nicholas Almendares

Accountability, democracy, administrative law, class actions, collective responsibility and liability, election law, protests and democracy, class actions, separation of powers, collective responsibility, campaign financing.

IU Bloomington

Expert Bio

Nicholas Almendares is an associate professor at the Maurer School of Law. His research focuses on accountability and democracy across areas of law such as class actions, separation of powers, collective responsibility and campaign financing. His work takes an interdisciplinary approach, often drawing upon economics, social science and philosophy. (more)

Jeannine Bell

Criminal law and procedure, First Amendment, interdisciplinary perspectives, property.

IU Bloomington

Expert Bio

Jeannine Bell's research is broadly interdisciplinary, touching on both political science and law. Her most recent book, "Hate Thy Neighbor: Move-in Violence and the Persistence of Racial Segregation in American Housing," was published by NYU Press in 2013. Bell was named co-editor of the Law and Society Review in 2016 and has served as a trustee of the Law and Society Association and as a member of the American Political Association's Presidential Taskforce on Political Violence and Terrorism. (more)

Elizabeth Bennion

Politics, American politics, campaigns, elections, voter turnout, political behavior, race and gender politics, civic education, civic engagement, the youth vote, Indiana state politics, Indiana General Assembly.

IU South Bend

Expert Bio

Elizabeth Bennion is a professor of political science at Indiana University South Bend, where she teaches courses in American politics. Her research includes large-scale voter registration and mobilization field experiments in which randomized assignments are used to test the effectiveness of different mobilization techniques. (more)

Raymond Haberski

U.S. history, intellectual history, religious history, civil religion, war, just war theory, movies, film critics, tennis, American studies, higher education.

IUPUI

Expert Bio

Raymond Haberski Jr. is a professor of history and director of American studies at IUPUI. He also directs the Institute for American Thought and is part of the Center for the Study of Religion and American Culture. He is trained in 20th-century U.S. history with a focus on intellectual history. (more)

Ore Koren

Political violence, civil war, mass killing, rebel groups and militias.

IU Bloomington

Expert Bio

Ore Koren is an assistant professor of political science in the College of Arts and Science at IU Bloomington, specializing in international relations and research methodology. Previously, Koren was a pre-doctoral fellow at the Dickey Center at Dartmouth College and a Jennings Randolph Peace Scholar at the United States Institute of Peace. Within international relations, his research has involved innovative approaches to studying the causes of civil conflict, with an emphasis on how environmental pressures shape patterns of political violence. (more)

Rebecca Spang

Money (history of, current politics); French Revolution; restaurant history.

IU Bloomington

Expert Bio

Rebecca Spang is author of two prize-winning books, "The Invention of the Restaurant" and "Stuff and Money in the Time of the French Revolution" (both published by Harvard). She regularly teaches about the history of money and, as director of the Liberal Arts and Management Program, also teaches Luxury: From Mortal Sin to Market Sector. She has written for the Financial Times, the TLS, Cabinet Magazine and World Policy Journal, as well as many academic venues. She is a former president of the Bloomington Faculty Council. (more)

Steven Webster

Anger and politics, polarization, voting behavior, public opinion.

IU Bloomington

Expert Bio

Steven Webster, an assistant professor of political science at IU Bloomington, focuses his research on the role of anger in American politics. His book, "American Rage: How Anger Shapes Our Politics," was published in 2020 by Cambridge University Press. He has also written extensively on the growth of "negative partisanship" in the American electorate, as well as the growing amount of polarization between Democrats and Republicans. (more)

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Chaos, violence at U.S. Capitol, IU experts are available to comment

Credit:

Caption: Nicholas Almendares

Newswise: Chaos, violence at U.S. Capitol, IU experts are available to comment

Credit:

Caption: Jeannine Bell

Newswise: Chaos, violence at U.S. Capitol, IU experts are available to comment

Credit:

Caption: Elizabeth Bennion

Newswise: Chaos, violence at U.S. Capitol, IU experts are available to comment

Credit:

Caption: Raymond Haberski

Newswise: Chaos, violence at U.S. Capitol, IU experts are available to comment

Credit:

Caption: Ore Koren

Newswise: Chaos, violence at U.S. Capitol, IU experts are available to comment

Credit:

Caption: Rebecca Spang

Newswise: Chaos, violence at U.S. Capitol, IU experts are available to comment

Credit:

Caption: Steven Webster

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law Guns and Violence Terrorism U.S. Elections News U.S. National Security U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Election Biden Trump violent extremism Capitol protests Terrorism Presidential Election 2020 RIOT MOB Violence Electoral College History Politics qanon
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6044
Released: 20-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Small-Scale Worker Resistance Impacts Food Delivery Economy in China
 Cornell University

Research from Cornell University has revealed a new form of bargaining power among Chinese platform-based food delivery workers, who conduct invisible mini-strikes by logging out of apps and airing grievances over.
Newswise: Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack
Johns Hopkins University

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Even on Facebook, COVID-19 Polarized Members of U.S. Congress
 Ohio State University

Facebook posts by members of the U.S. Congress reveal the depth of the partisan divide over the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT
EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible
 Cornell University

Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Patients in Michigan Gain Increased Access to Affordable, Quality Anesthesia Care
 American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA)

Michigan patients now have increased access to safe, affordable care with the signing of HB 4359 by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The law removes supervision requirements for nurse anesthetists and grants them the authority to collaboratively participate in a patient-centered healthcare team.

Released: 13-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
US citizen migrant children in Mexico lacking adequate health insurance
 University of Houston

While attending a conference at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México in Mexico City several years ago, Sharon Borja was struck by the story of a young man who, as a child, joined his parents repatriating to their native country of Mexico.

Comment
Newswise: California Makes Historic Investment in HSU’s Polytechnic Plans
Released: 13-Jul-2021 3:25 PM EDT
California Makes Historic Investment in HSU’s Polytechnic Plans
 Humboldt State University

California Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Legislature have agreed on a new state budget with a historic $458 million investment in Humboldt State University’s effort to become Northern California’s first polytechnic institution.

Comment
Newswise: Allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on health and socioeconomic factors could reduce mortality
8-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on health and socioeconomic factors could reduce mortality
 PLOS

Study suggests spatial relationship between COVID-19 mortality and population-level health factors.

Comment
Released: 12-Jul-2021 11:35 AM EDT
Money talks: Wealthy ‘hijack’ agenda to gain policy influence
 Cornell University

Cornell University professor of government published "Hijacking the Agenda: Economic Power and Political Influence" on June 30. The book explores lawmakers' attention to corporate and wealthy interests, even as income inequality widened to historic levels.

Newswise: UCLA Research Finds U.S. Lags 79 Other Nations in Preventing Immigration Detention of Children
Released: 9-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
UCLA Research Finds U.S. Lags 79 Other Nations in Preventing Immigration Detention of Children
 UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

Unlike nearly three-quarters of high-income countries, however, the U.S. has no laws specifically limiting the detention of accompanied migrant and asylum-seeking children, according to a new study by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health's WORLD Policy Analysis Center (WORLD).

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6044

Politics Experts on Newswise

Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack

...
2021-07-19 14:45:17

EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible

...
2021-07-14 11:15:39

Space Race with China: expert talk & interview availability

...
2021-07-08 14:10:04

Cyber and free speech law expert available to speak on Trump lawsuits.

...
2021-07-08 10:05:09

Trump Sues @Facebook's @finkd, @Twitter's @Jack Dorsey and @Google's @sundarpichai: @FreeSpeechMTSU Expert @KenPaulson1 available to discuss with reporters

...
2021-07-07 15:25:39

Senate inaction dooms win-win immigration program

...
2021-06-25 11:15:16

@MTSU Healthcare Operations Expert Richard Tarpey Breaks Down SCOTUS Decision to Dismiss Challenge to the #AffordableCareAct

...
2021-06-18 17:00:04

Trends favor Le Pen victory, ‘somersaults’ in French politics

...
2021-06-17 10:55:31

U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel

...
2021-06-09 19:05:35

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

...
2021-06-09 14:10:24

Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races

...
2021-06-08 14:50:05

Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

...
2021-06-08 10:35:08

FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

...
2021-06-06 10:05:29

Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

...
2021-06-03 11:10:25

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights

...
2021-05-27 15:45:37

EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft

...
2021-05-27 13:45:50

WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit

...
2021-05-26 13:05:13

AU Experts: Rise of Antisemitism Globally & What’s Next for Israel-Palestinian Relations and Development?

...
2021-05-25 16:05:45

close
6.93134