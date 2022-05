Maureen Brogan, Statewide Director of the Traumatic Loss Coalitions for Youth Program, based at Rutgers and Diplomate, American Academy of Experts in Traumatic Stress, and Stephanie Marcello, Chief Psychologist at Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care, are available to discuss how to talk to children about the shooting at Uvalde Elementary School.

Previous comments on this topic from Brogan can be found here for quote pick-up.