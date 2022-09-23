Newswise — The Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University, organized its second annual LawLAB for Human Rights for 2021 academic year. Assistant Professor Dr. Pareena Srivanit Dean of the Faculty of Law, and Dr. Pat Siyomsilpa, head of the project, presented certificates to 21 students who participated in the LawLAB for Human Rights project on Monday August 15, 2022 at the Main Auditorium, Debdvaravati Building, Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University.

The LawLAB for Human Rights was held for the second time from January to July, 2022 as a channel for students to take part in protecting human and civil rights. This coincides with Thailand’s commitment and compliance to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). Another task for LawLAB is to provide students and the general public knowledge on human rights and freedom of assembly, and how both are fundamental rights under the constitution. Students also learn about the problems and obstacles faced by human rights law practitioners, as well as become acquainted with goal 16 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

Participating in the program enables students to learn about various issues, such as basic knowledge on freedom and observation of assembly and civil rights, observing and recording trials for human rights and political cases, knowledge on documents used in the judiciary processes–including drafting of petitions or accusations, basic defense and searching for laws and judgments used in certain cases, handling human rights cases and dissemination of human rights law to the public. The training course was conducted by lawyers and legal experts from such agencies as the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Center, the Human Rights Lawyers Alliance, ENLAW THAI Foundation (EnLAW), Internet Law Reform Dialogue (ilaw) and the Zendai group.