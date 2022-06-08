Clinical Professor of Marketing Henry C. (Hank) Boyd III at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is available to expand on his cautionary advice, below, for brands attempting to commercialize Juneteenth.

While observed by some African American families for generations, Juneteenth on June 19 became an official federal holiday in 2020. This has prompted companies like Walmart and Dollar General to unveil, and receive social media backlash for, themed treats and accessories to commemorate the Union Army order that freed the last American slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865.

Boyd, who’s expertise includes consumer behavior, business consulting, advertising and market research, says: “You really must look at the nature of the holiday. Why did it come into being? What does it symbolize? If you then take Juneteenth with the following intent, ‘Let’s commercialize it’—we’re going to have party gear and plates and catchphrases—it totally misses the mark. If anything, it’s a day for reflection. If you’re going to be a good corporate citizen, contemplate “’How can we showcase this holiday in a way that shows cultural sensitivity?’

He adds: “JCPenney did it right. They put a video together where they interviewed activist Opal Lee, 'the grandmother of Juneteenth.' They chronicled her activism and long-fought struggle in getting Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday. They gave a $100,000 donation to her cause. JCPenney’s move represents classic corporate social responsibility. Because when a company gets it right, then customers will come and buy its products and services.”