Breaking News
American College of Radiology (ACR)

Congress Must Act To Fortify Health Care System And Protect Access To Care

Large Coalition Urges Congress to Pass "Holding Providers Harmless from Medicare Cuts During COVID-19 Act of 2020" Protections in Any Year-End Legislation
2-Dec-2020 7:15 AM EST, by American College of Radiology (ACR)
favorite_border

WASHINGTON—The final 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) issued today by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) failed to provide relief from a significant shift in physician and non-physician payments expected to take effect on January 1, 2021.  Thousands of comments submitted by providers, patients, and Members of Congress highlighted the importance of mitigating payment cuts associated with budget neutrality requirements triggered by higher payment and modified reporting requirements for evaluation and management (E/M) services.

Due to CMS’s unresponsiveness to address these concerns, organizations representing more than 1 million physicians and nonphysician health care providers across the United States urge Congress to include legislation in any year-end package to prevent these arbitrary Medicare cuts in order to protect patient access to medically necessary services.  

In late 2019, CMS announced new Medicare payment policies for office and outpatient visits — also known as E/M services — billed by physicians and some nonphysician providers. These new payment policies will result in cuts of up to 10 percent or more for certain specialties. Due to Medicare’s budget-neutrality requirements, physician, nonphysician, and institutional providers billing under the PFS will experience substantial payment reductions to offset payment increases to physicians and other providers who primarily deliver office-based services. These cuts will be devastating to an already struggling health care system and may lead to reduced access to care for older Americans and Americans with disabilities. 

Similar concerns were relayed to CMS in a September 24, 2020 letter signed by 161 bipartisan members of the U.S. House of Representatives. However, the recent publication of the Final Rule confirmed CMS’ intent to move forward with implementation of the E/M changes without recognition that these payment reductions will have a net negative impact on the Medicare program.  As a result, our organizations are calling on Congress to include H.R. 8702, the Holding Providers Harmless From Medicare Cuts During COVID-19 Act of 2020, in a forthcoming year-end legislative package. This critical legislation, supported by more than 300 national, regional, state and local organizations—including all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico—provides a necessary reprieve for a broad array of physicians and non-physician health care providers facing substantial payment reductions in the coming months, while also allowing payment increases to go forward for those who provide E/M services to Medicare beneficiaries in a stand-alone office visit or outpatient setting. 

If Congress fails to mitigate these cuts, decreases in Medicare payments will further exacerbate the problems occurring across the country with practices and institution-based providers furloughing or cutting staff and an increasing number closing their doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of great concern is the impact that this will have on access to needed health care services, especially for beneficiaries in rural and underserved areas. Our organizations stand united in highlighting that in the end, patients will suffer the most from implementation of these detrimental cuts. 

To arrange an interview with a representative, contact Shawn Farley at 703-648-8936 or PR@acr.org.

National Medical Organizations Participating in This Coalition Statement:

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

American Academy of Audiology

American Academy of Dental Group Practice

American Academy of Dermatology Association

American Academy of Ophthalmology

American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology

American Academy of Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery

American Association of Neurological Surgeons

American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons

American Chiropractic Association

American College for Surgeons

American College of Emergency Physicians

American College of Gastroenterology

American College of Mohs Surgery

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

American College of Osteopathic Surgeons

American College of Radiation Oncology

American College of Radiology

American Gastroenterological Association

American Health Care Association

American Medical Association

American Occupational Therapy Association

‎American Optometric Association

American Physical Therapy Association

American Psychological Association

American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

American Society for Radiation Oncology

American Society for Surgery of the Hand

American Society of Anesthesiologists

American Society of Breast Surgeons

American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery

American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons

American Society of Echocardiography

American Society of Hand Therapists

American Society of Neuroradiology

American Society of Nuclear Cardiology

American Society of Plastic Surgeons

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Association for Quality Imaging

Association of Black Cardiologists

Association of Freestanding Radiation Oncology Centers

Association of Pathology Chairs

CardioVascular Coalition

Clinical Social Work Association

College of American Pathologists

Congress of Neurological Surgeons

Dialysis Vascular Access Coalition

Digestive Health Physicians Association

National Association for the Support of Long Term Care

National Association of Rehabilitation Providers and Agencies

National Association of Social Workers

National Association of Spine Specialists

National Center for Assisted Living

Private Practice Section of the American Physical Therapy Association

Radiology Business Management Association

Select Medical

Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions

Society of Interventional Radiology

Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

The Society of Thoracic Surgeons

United Specialists for Patient Access

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Policy
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law Healthcare U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Medicare Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Patients Medicare Beneficiaries
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5687
Newswise: 250494_web.jpg
Released: 3-Dec-2020 2:05 PM EST
Why does it matter if most Republican voters still think Biden lost?
 University of Rochester

As President-elect Joe Biden and his administrative team officially begin the transition process, only about 20 percent of Republican voters consider him the true winner of the election.

Comment
Released: 3-Dec-2020 11:40 AM EST
Blocking Chinese firms from U.S. markets is ‘too blunt a tool’
 Cornell University

Released: 3-Dec-2020 11:30 AM EST
Bitter economics, lofty promises underpin farmers protests in India
 Cornell University

Released: 3-Dec-2020 10:00 AM EST
Court strikes down 'wealth test' immigration rule
 Cornell University

Released: 2-Dec-2020 3:20 PM EST
'Puzzling' politics in Israel as dissolution looms
 Cornell University

Released: 2-Dec-2020 7:15 AM EST
Congress Must Act To Fortify Health Care System And Protect Access To Care
 American College of Radiology (ACR)

The final 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule fails to avert the potential impact on seniors of payment cuts to more than a million health care providers already reeling from COVID-19’s financial impact. If Congress does not act now to address these changes, the results may be devastating for patients, communities and providers.

Comment
Released: 1-Dec-2020 7:15 PM EST
@MTSU Constitutional Scholar John Vile breaks down Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo
 Middle Tennessee State University

Comment
Released: 1-Dec-2020 11:10 AM EST
‘Fairmandering’ data tool makes redistricting more representative
 Cornell University

A new mathematical method developed by Cornell University researchers can inject fairness into the fraught process of political redistricting – and proves that it takes more than good intent to create a fair and representative district.
Newswise: Efficient In-person voting observed by URI VOTES research team
Released: 30-Nov-2020 4:30 PM EST
Efficient In-person voting observed by URI VOTES research team
 University of Rhode Island

The 2020 election is all but complete, but a team of researchers at the University of Rhode Island is still crunching the numbers – not the number of votes, but the statistics used to determine the efficiency of in-person voting in Rhode Island, Nebraska and Los Angeles.

Comment
Newswise: Rutgers Philosophy Professor Analyzes Justice Issues in New Podcast
Released: 30-Nov-2020 9:30 AM EST
Rutgers Philosophy Professor Analyzes Justice Issues in New Podcast
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Rutgers-New Brunswick philosophy Professor Derrick Darby is helping to bring logic and data to discussions on the struggle for justice in America and globally in A Pod Called Quest.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5687

Politics Experts on Newswise

Blocking Chinese firms from U.S. markets is ‘too blunt a tool’

...
2020-12-03 11:40:20

Bitter economics, lofty promises underpin farmers protests in India

...
2020-12-03 11:30:56

Court strikes down 'wealth test' immigration rule

...
2020-12-03 10:00:51

'Puzzling' politics in Israel as dissolution looms

...
2020-12-02 15:20:02

@MTSU Constitutional Scholar John Vile breaks down Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo

...
2020-12-01 19:15:49

After targeting king’s legitimacy, Thai protest hits at his wealth

...
2020-11-23 11:35:12

A Native American Secretary of the Interior would be a ‘game-changer,’ expert says

...
2020-11-23 09:50:19

UW expert on the 2020 census: deadlines, politics and what may come next

...
2020-11-19 17:15:37

Biden administration vs. COVID-19: U-M experts can discuss

University of Michigan epidemiologists are available to discuss the challenges President-elect Joe Biden’s a...
2020-11-19 16:55:43

Facebook, Twitter face Senate: will they stop fake-news avalanche?

...
2020-11-17 13:30:53

Presidential ousting atypical even in turbulent, corruption-plagued Peru

...
2020-11-16 15:15:34

IU experts available to comment on economic challenges facing President-elect Biden

...
2020-11-16 14:05:08

American University Experts Available to Comment on Far-Right Extremism, Militias and 2020 Election Protests

...
2020-11-13 18:05:53

Voter turnout just one of many contributions by Black Americans that led to Biden win

...
2020-11-13 16:25:40

What Does President-Elect Biden’s COVID-19 Taskforce Mean for the Pandemic?

President-elect Joe Biden’s Plan to Combat COVID-19 and Prepare for Future Global Threats lays out robust an...
2020-11-13 14:55:08

Hong Kong resignations may end one country, two systems

...
2020-11-11 14:25:26

Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss Supreme Court’s Hearing of Obamacare

...
2020-11-11 12:40:27

Rutgers Pollster Discusses Presidential Election, Polling, Polarization

...
2020-11-11 11:45:41

Presidential Transition: Rutgers Political & Issue-Based Experts Available

...
2020-11-10 15:55:06

Why are US drug prices so high? What should a presidential policy to lower drug costs include?

The high price of prescription drugs is an important issue for voters, and in the past 50 years, Congress and ...
2020-11-10 13:55:17

Biden focuses on health care, but pharma firms have upper hand

...
2020-11-10 13:30:25

Complexity scientists developed a toolkit to detect 'fingerprints' of election fraud

...
2020-11-10 12:50:13

close
1.68008