Constitutional expert John Vile available to comment on Trump legal team's argument that the Senate “lacks jurisdiction” to try a former president.

Dr. John R. Vile is a Professor of Political Science at Middle Tennessee State University and the author and editor of numerous books on the U.S. Constitution including A Companion to the U.S. Constitution and Its Amendments.

He is available to provide expert commentary on the impeachment trial and how the Constitution provides the framework to respond to the legal teams' arguments.

Vile's Encyclopedia of Constitutional Amendments, Proposed Amendments, and Amending Issues, 1789-2015, 4th edition, is widely regarded as the prevailing standard and is the most comprehensive book on constitutional amendments and proposed amendments.

He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary who earned his Ph.D. in Government from the University of Virginia. Since 2008, he has served as the Dean of Middle Tennessee State University Honors College.