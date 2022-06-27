Constitutional Law expert John R. Vile, breaks down the Court's decision on Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.

"Today’s 6-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, affirming that school teachers and coaches do not lose their right to express their faith as long as they do not coerce students or others to join them, is a victory both for the First Amendment rights to freely exercise one’s religion and for governmental employees to express private religious views, when it is clear that they are not attempting to establish religion by announcing official school policies," explains Vile.

"The decision affirms that although the Constitution forbids governments from establishing religious dogma, it does not fear religion per se, and welcomes individual expressions and exercises of faith," he conculdes.

Vile views this decision through the prism of a scholar of U.S. Constitutional law and as a pastor. He is available to provide balanced and nuanced comments on this decision and other matters related to U.S. government and politics.

Vile is the author and editor of numerous books on American politics and law, including A Companion to the U.S. Constitution and its Amendments. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary, who earned his Ph.D. in Government from the University of Virginia.