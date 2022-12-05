Newswise — CHICAGO – The U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming schedule of cases, announced December 5, did not include the case of Heather Kokesch Del Castillo v. Secretary, Florida Department of Health. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics called the decision a victory for consumers who will be protected from harm by health care services provided by unqualified and unlicensed practitioners.

“The Academy maintains that medical nutrition therapy and other complex nutrition and dietetics services should only be provided by qualified individuals who have, at minimum, the specialized education and training of registered dietitian nutritionists or meet state licensure standards,” said registered dietitian nutritionist and the Academy’s 2022-2023 President Ellen R. Shanley.

The Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of the February 2022 ruling by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld professional licensure laws under its authority in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

“The Academy continues to support professional licensure laws and will always advocate for regulatory policies that protect consumers and ensure patients can trust that their health care services are provided by qualified practitioners,” Shanley said.

