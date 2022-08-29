Today, two conservative groups will argue in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Nasdaq's board diversity rule violates the equal protection clause of the Fifth Amendment.

Scott Yonker, associate professor of finance at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business, has researched the effects of corporate board diversity on company performance, innovation, stock price volatility and other dimensions. He’s previously commented on the board diversity rule and is a co-author on an amicus brief for this case.

