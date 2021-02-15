Cornell experts available as immigration bill hits Congress

Congress is expected to begin considering the Biden administration’s immigration bill this week. The proposed legislation would include a pathway for undocumented immigrants in the United States before Jan. 1 to apply for legal status. Given the tight political margins in Congress, many are skeptical about the future of the bill, but believe progress could be made toward smaller goals that include improvements to DACA and asylum protocols.

Cornell University experts are available to weigh in on these developments, offering historical, legal and labor perspectives, among others. The following researchers are available for comment and a longer list of experts can be found here.

Shannon Gleeson, professor of labor relations, law and history, studies how DACA policy is implemented and the impacts of Temporary Protected Status on immigrant workers. She is also a signatory to the recent letter urging President Biden to create a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants as part of upcoming economic and infrastructure relief packages.

Ian Kysel, professor of law and co-director of the Asylum and Convention Against Torture Appellate Clinic, is a founder and director of the International Migrants Bill of Rights Initiative. Kysel, also a former ACLU attorney, can discuss how to bring U.S. immigration policy in line with international migration principles.

Jaclyn Kelley-Widmer, professor of immigration law and director of Cornell’s Immigration Law and Advocacy Clinic, is an expert on asylum law and policies around the DACA program.

Stephen Yale-Loehr, professor of immigration law and co-author of a leading 21-volume immigration law series, has practiced immigration law for over 35 years and is an expert on legal issues surrounding DACA, asylum and other programs.

Maria Cristina Garcia, professor of history and American studies, studies refugees, immigrants and exiles. She has authored several books on refugees in the U.S., most recently “The Refugee Challenge in Post-Cold War America.”

Matthew Hall, professor of policy analysis and management and director of the Cornell Population Center, conducts research on the intensification of interior immigration enforcement as well as the intersection of racial/ethnic inequality and immigration. He is also a signatory to the recent letter urging President Biden to create a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants as part of upcoming economic and infrastructure relief packages.

Chiara Galli, sociologist and Klarman Postdoctoral Fellow, studies Central American unaccompanied minors' experiences in the American immigration and asylum system and can speak to how changing policies related to family migration may impact children.

Sergio Garcia-Rios, professor of government and Latino studies, is an expert on Latino citizenship, voter participation, preferences and polling. He led a Univision project to measure Latino voter preferences throughout the 2020 election cycle.