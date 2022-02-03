President Joe Biden says the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed during an overnight raid by U.S. special forces. The operation came as ISIS has been trying for a resurgence. The following Cornell University professors can provide context and analysis of the operation.

Jens David Ohlin, dean and professor at Cornell Law School, is an expert on international criminal law and the role of new technologies in warfare, including cyberwar, remotely piloted drones and autonomous weapons. He can speak to the legal and ethical issues surrounding the U.S. strike.

Barry Strauss, professor of history and classics, and the Corliss Page Dean Fellow at the Hoover Institution, is an expert in military strategy. He has studied modern engagements from Bosnia to Iraq and from Afghanistan to Europe.







