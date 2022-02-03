President Joe Biden says the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed during an overnight raid by U.S. special forces. The operation came as ISIS has been trying for a resurgence. The following Cornell University professors can provide context and analysis of the operation.

