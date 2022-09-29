As 'shocking' corporal punishment cases make legislators consider changing law in New York it has been reported that investigators substantiated 1,600 corporal punishment cases in public and charter schools from 2016-21.

Albany Law School Distinguished Professor of Law Melissa Breger has written extensively on corporal punishment and is available to comment on this developing story.

Breger co-authored both Paddling the Pupils: The Legality (or Not) of Corporal Punishment in Schools and Corporal Punishment, Social Norms, and Norm Cascades: Examining Cross-National Laws and Trends in Homes Across the Globe in recent years.

She was the editor of "Exploring Norms and Family Laws across the Globe" which was published this summer.

Breger has taught at Albany Law School since 2002 including courses on Children & the Law. She was the Director of the Family Violence Litigation Clinic within the Justice Center at Albany Law School from 2002-10. Prior to teaching, she dedicated her career to children, women and families, with her formative years practicing in New York City.

