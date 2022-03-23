Anastassia Fedyk, a behavioral economist and assistant professor of finance at the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley, is available for television, radio, and print interviews on the crisis in Ukraine.
As a Ukrainian American with close ties to the region, Fedyk has been following the crisis closely. Topics she can speak on:
- Sanctions (their effect on Russia, as well as their economic effect on the U.S. & Europe)
- The role of the private sector (voluntary divestments from Russia)
- Economic/diplomatic role of China
- Behavioral economics perspective (on incentives & actions)
- Regional expertise on Russians and Ukrainians (she has lived in both countries)
- Strategies to rebuild Ukraine after the war
- What different potential outcomes would look like: Russia wins/Ukraine wins/stalemate
Recent appearances include Bloomberg TV (at 17:00) and The Washington Post.