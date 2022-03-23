Anastassia Fedyk, a behavioral economist and assistant professor of finance at the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley, is available for television, radio, and print interviews on the crisis in Ukraine.

As a Ukrainian American with close ties to the region, Fedyk has been following the crisis closely. Topics she can speak on:

Sanctions (their effect on Russia, as well as their economic effect on the U.S. & Europe)

The role of the private sector (voluntary divestments from Russia)

Economic/diplomatic role of China

Behavioral economics perspective (on incentives & actions)

Regional expertise on Russians and Ukrainians (she has lived in both countries)

Strategies to rebuild Ukraine after the war

What different potential outcomes would look like: Russia wins/Ukraine wins/stalemate

Recent appearances include Bloomberg TV (at 17:00) and The Washington Post.

View full profile.