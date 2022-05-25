In the wake of the deadly shooting this week in Uvalde, Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz proposed stationing more armed police officers in schools – and not gun control – as the solution to preventing future attacks.

Criminal justice professor Aaron Kupchik said Cruz is wrong.

"There is no consistent research showing that School Resource Officers are able to prevent school shootings," Kupchik said.

Kupchik's research focuses on juvenile justice with interests in punishment and policing of youth in schools, and he can discuss crime rates and the causes of crime and inequality in schools. He is available for interviews.