Newswise — CSU Dominguez Hills Assistant Professor of Political Science Chris Hallenbrook can discuss the Democrats’ unexpected holding of the Senate, the consequences of Republican-taken House, Karen Bass’ election as Los Angeles major, California Propositions 26 and 27 (sports gambling), and Measure A.

Hallenbrook teaches courses in political theory, American politics, and constitutional law. His research focuses on conceptions of political obligation in the Anglo-American world, as well as how political theory informs modern public policy debates (including gun control and climate change policy). His work has been published by the Review of Politics and Critical Policy Studies.