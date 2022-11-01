Newswise — CSU Dominguez Hills Assistant Professor of Political Science Chris Hallenbrook can discuss who will control Congress after the November 8 General Election, Propositions 26 and 27 (sports gambling), and Measure A, which would allow the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to fire the sheriff.

Hallenbrook teaches courses in political theory, American politics, and constitutional law. His research focuses on conceptions of political obligation in the Anglo-American world, as well as how political theory informs modern public policy debates (including gun control and climate change policy). His work has been published by the Review of Politics and Critical Policy Studies.